Town Halls for All - Rolling

Thanks to today's hectic and busy society, getting residents — of all ages — involved in charting the course for their city requires more creative approaches than the typical town hall meeting.

Mayor Betsy Price founded Walking, Rolling and Caffeinated Town Halls to break the mold of that traditional, worn-out and sometimes boring town hall meeting with a casual — and active — way for residents to connect with this city's elected leaders.

Come on out to our next town hall gathering to meet your representatives and have your voice heard! You might even have some fun with city leaders while you're at it!

It's Your Fort Worth, and we want to hear from you!

Join Mayor Price’s Final Walking, Rolling Town Halls

Mayor Betsy Price will host two final moving town hall events as part of her final series of town halls as Mayor of Fort Worth. The last two events of “The Goodbye-cycle Tour” include a walking event on May 19 and a cycling event on May 22.

Sponsored by Fit Worth and Comerica Bank, rolling and walking town halls present residents with an opportunity enjoy exploring the Fort Worth trails on foot or bicycle, while also sharing ideas and information with fellow residents and city leadership. These final town halls also give attendees the opportunity to say a farewell to Mayor Price, who is finishing her 10 years of service as Mayor of Fort Worth in June.

Walking Town Hall

Wed., May 19

5: 30 p.m.

Future City Hall (formerly Pier 1 Building), 100 Pier 1 Pl.

Attendees will walk an approximately three mile looped route on the Trinity Trail as a group.

Gepetto's Pizza Truck, Blackberry Winter Creamery and Coca Cola will be onsite for attendees to grab eats, treats and drinks.

All ages and skill levels are welcome at this family-friendly event.

Rolling Town Hall

Sat., May 22

7:30 a.m. arrival, 8 a.m. start

Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base Fort Worth

Attendees should park their vehicles across the street at 7050 Ridgmar Meadow Rd. and enter the base through the South Gate by cycling across at the light at Ridgmar Meadow Rd. and Alta Mere Dr.

The route is a loop around the base runway, which cyclists can choose to complete once or multiple times.

All ages and skill levels are welcome at this family-friendly event.

Learn more about what to expect at a rolling or walking town hall at fortworthtexas.gov/government/townhall.

All events are subject to cancellation. Please check fortworthtexas.gov/government/townhall prior to the event for any updates.

When

Location

Attendees should park their vehicles across the street at 7050 Ridgmar Meadow Rd. and enter the base through the South Gate by cycling across at the light at Ridgmar Meadow Rd. and Alta Mere Dr.

Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base Fort Worth, 7050 Ridgmar Meadow Rd., Fort Worth View Map