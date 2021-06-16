Second Floodplain Management Plan update meeting set for June 21
Published on June 16, 2021
The city’s Floodplain Management Plan is due for its five-year update, and the second of two virtual public meetings is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. June 21 to receive input from Fort Worth residents.
The Floodplain Management Plan was developed as part of the city’s participation in the Community Rating System, a program created by the Federal Emergency Management Agency to promote flood risk awareness, flood insurance availability and reducing flood insurance premiums through a community’s adoption of flood damage prevention standards. The initial Floodplain Management Plan, adopted in 2016, identified flood risks across Fort Worth, evaluated the impacts of those risks on the community and provided a prioritized framework for reducing future flood risks.
The current Floodplain Management Plan can be found on the Stormwater Management page.
To help provide input, residents are encouraged to answer a survey related to floodplain management and flooding. Use a smart phone and click on the QR code to access the survey.
The June 21 meeting will be conducted via Webex. The meeting number (access code) is182 115 1979; the password is mMMmWUqz732. Agenda topics:
- Background on floodplain management.
- Plan topics overview with a focus on steps 4, 5, 7 and 8.
- Step 4 – Assess the hazard(s).
- Step 5 – Assess the risk(s).
- Step 7 – Review mitigation alternatives.
- Step 8 – Draft an action plan.
View a recording of Floodplain Management Plan Meeting No. 1 held on June 14.
