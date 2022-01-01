Fort Worth Texas Alerts is a new emergency alert system designed as another method to keep the residents and visitors of Fort Worth informed during any potential hazards. Potential hazards we face in North Texas can be severe weather, acts of terrorism, chemical spills or other man-made disasters. These alerts will be issued by the Office of Emergency Management and within the registration process, you can also choose to receive optional weather warnings issued by the National Weather Service.





Frequently Asked Questions

If I was registered for Nixle, will I have to re-register?

Yes you will need to re-register. Fort Worth Texas Alerts is a new system with added capabilities so the data was not able to be transferred over.

How much does it cost?

Fort Worth Texas Alerts is free; however, standard message and data rates may apply.

What if my contact information changes?

The system is only as good as the information you provide. If your cell phone, cell phone provider service, work phone, address or email address change, you will need to update your profile and contact information. For this reason, during the registration process, it is important that you create a profile so, that you can go back to change your information anytime.

Will my contact information be shared with others?

No, the information that you provide will be used for emergency purposes only. We will not give or sell your phone numbers or email addresses to any vendor or other organization.

Register for Fort Worth Texas Alerts