Fort Worth Water expanding high bill policy to MyH2O meter exchange

Published on March 15, 2021

Fort Worth Water is temporarily expanding a credit policy to customers who receive a high bill following the exchange of water meters to address the impact the older meter was under-registering water usage.

In some cases, age or wear caused older meters to stop accurately measuring the water flowing through it. Some customers were not expecting the change in billing.

The credit, called a High Bill Courtesy Consumption Adjustment, addresses the first bill following the exchange. The new meter installation must show water use that is at least twice as high for the same billing period a year ago.

If eligible, customers may receive a credit equal to 50% of the difference above the water use for the bill in question. For example, if the difference is $50, the customer could receive a $25 credit. The adjustment is applied as a credit to the account.

As part of the credit, customers will receive their usage data with an explanation of water use. Customers will also receive information and tips on how to check for leaks both indoors and outdoors and other tools to reduce future bills, particularly with irrigation systems.

Fort Worth Water will work with customers on a case-by-case basis to address any billing anomalies or hardships. Those may include payment plans, courtesy fee waivers or due date extensions for customers on a fixed income. Customers will be referred to various assistance programs. Contact Customer Service at 817-392-4477.

Instructions and an application for the adjustment are on the city’s website under the MyH2O meter exchange tab. Completed applications can be returned by email, fax at 817-392-8137or mail: Fort Worth Water, Attn: Water Bill Adjustment, P.O. Box 870, Fort Worth, TX 76102.





